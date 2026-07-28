The Power EasyFix floor cleaning cloth set contains two high-quality cloths for thorough and hygienic cleaning with the steam cleaner. The Ultra Abrasive cloth has a higher proportion of abrasive fibres for particularly easy removal of stubborn dirt. The Abrasive cloth supports the removal of dirt with abrasive fibres and offers excellent dirt pick-up with additional soft textile parts, for example when wiping up after cleaning with the Ultra Abrasive cloth. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the floor nozzle of the steam cleaner: simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely in position. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.