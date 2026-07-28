Re!Fibe universal floor cloth set EasyFix
The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloths made from 100% recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology¹⁾ are ideal for removing stubborn dirt with the steam cleaner.
The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloth set contains two absorbent and hard-wearing floor cleaning cloths made from 100 percent recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology¹⁾. CiCLO® is a technology that accelerates the decomposition of polyester fibres, resulting in less water pollution from microplastics.²⁾ The high vapour permeability of the cloth enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results. Thanks to the velcro system, the floor cleaning cloths can be attached quickly and easily. During work, the cloth also remains securely positioned and cannot slip.
Features and benefits
100% recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology¹⁾The special loop structure in the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Convenient hook-and-loop systemFloor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Base strap on the floor cleaning clothNo contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap.
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
- For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 115 x 10
¹⁾ Excluding hook-and-loop fastener.
²⁾ Every time textiles are washed, microfibres are shed, which wind up in our oceans. The decomposition of polyester fibres with CiCLO® technology is 94.3% in 3.7 years whereas the decomposition of regular polyester fibres is only 4.9% in 3.7 years (according standard ASTM D6691). This cloth is not compostable. Dispose of in accordance with local waste disposal regulations.The CiCLO® logo and marks are registered trademarks of Intrinsic Advanced Materials, LLC.
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Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Hard floors
- Wall tiles