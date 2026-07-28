The two-part stone roller set is the perfect tool for deep cleaning resistant hard floors, such as stone or ceramic, though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta. Suitable for EWM 2, FC 3, FC 4-4, FC 5, FC 7 and FC 8. Thanks to its integrated bristles, the stone roller set effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and makes even crevices and uneven surfaces shine. The Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.