Triple nozzle, 055
Manually switchable triple nozzle with stainless steel nozzle. Sturdy, durable and resistant to dirt. Easy jet changeover between high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream with power nozzle contour (25°), and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors, low-pressure flat stream is used for cleaning agent suction and application. Connector M 18 x 1.5
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Nozzle size ( )
|55
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3