Efficient and effortless weed removal: Simply attach the WR 50 weed remover to your hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher and thoroughly remove the annoying weeds with ease and for a long time. The high-pressure cleaner supplies an optimal temperature of 98 °C for weed removal, whereas the nozzle adapter ensures an optimal water flow at the 50 cm wide nozzle bar. Thanks to the adaptive wheel attachment kit for the lance, you also work comfortably and fatigue-free for longer periods.