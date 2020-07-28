Mandatory consultancy and instruction

Some of these technically complex devices require special training from appropriately trained personnel to ensure both correct handling and optimal user benefits. This consultancy and instruction is provided by our service staff or by an employee from Kärcher and can be carried out at the device location or in our company facilities.

The briefing includes the following items:

Intended use of the device

Function of the device

Most important features of the device

Controls

Safety instructions

Cleaning, maintenance and care

Safety check according to DGUV V3

Change of the wearing parts

The implementation will be recorded in a corresponding instruction protocol. Which devices are affected by this obligation to provide information can be found in the corresponding note on the product detail page in our shop.

It goes without saying that our specialist advisory and service team is available to all customers for questions of all kinds regarding the Kärcher Professional Series and will be happy to help you anytime via email, telephone or in person in our specialist market. You will find the Kärcher Professional cleaning equipment range as well as the matching product accessories online at our shop or in our sales department at our center.