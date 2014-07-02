Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1
Versatile, robust and stable dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 with excellent suction power.It is particularly quiet and manoeuvrable and is available with a HEPA filter on request.
Our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 with robust impact protection offers a clever concept of motor rating, airflow and 6-way filter system, thus also guaranteeing virtually no changes to the high suction power when the filter bag is full. The work intervals are extended, whereas maintenance effort and costs are reduced. In addition, the machine is conveniently operated using a foot switch, has a clever snap-in system at the suction tube for safety when pulling along, 2 rubberised wheels and castors for very smooth running and manoeuvrability, as well as an ergonomic, delta-shaped bend for high comfort during long work activities. The T 12/1 is therefore the perfect machine for building service contractors, in offices, catering establishments and retail. Thanks to its low operating noise, the vacuum cleaner can also be used in hospitals and hotels at any time of the day. An integrated cable organiser at the turbine head, a fold-out hinged hook and the parking position for the floor nozzle round off the equipment package. For maximum hygiene, the T 12/1 is available with a high-performance HEPA filter on request.
Features and benefits
Highly effective HEPA-13 filterThe optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles. Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
On-board cord storageThe power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Main filter basketLarge, washable permanent main filter for optimal dust separation. Machine operation is possible both with and without filter bag.
Great ergonomics
- Foot switch for ease of use. No need to bend.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Cable material
|PVC
|Cable colour
|Yellow
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Nylon
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in offices, surgeries and law firms
- For cleaning in restaurants, canteens or retail
- Suitable in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and hotels