Add-on kit control transformer for HKF 30/14-E
Electrical cabinet with control transformer (nominal power 100 VA) and 10 m cord (with plug) for the HKF 30/14-E interior cleaning head.
Electrical cabinet with control transformer (nominal power 100 Volt-amperes) and 10-metre cord (with plug) for the HKF 30/14-E interior cleaning head. Input voltages of the electrical cabinet: 230 volts, 400 volts, 420 volts and 460 volts, 50/60 hertz. Output voltages of the electrical cabinet: 24 volts/AC.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 460
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,6