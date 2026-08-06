Angled nozzle extension, 100 mm
Extension for the L2P angled nozzles. The extension is 100 mm long. Several extensions can be screwed together.
Extension for the L2P angled nozzles. The extension is made entirely of plastic to prevent damage to the item being cleaned. However, the threads are reinforced with metal to ensure a long service life. The extension is 100 millimetres long. Several extensions can be screwed together.
Features and benefits
Quick-change system
- Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up.
Nozzle made of plastic
- Damage to delicate surfaces is avoided, should the nozzle accidentally touch the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|118 x 20 x 20
Application areas
- For cleaning production equipment, such as injection moulding tools, conveyor systems and handling systems, etc.
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces