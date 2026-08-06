Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, electrically conductive, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end
Electrically conductive, ergonomic plastic bend in size DN 35 for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
For comfortable vacuuming, particularly when there is a high-level fine dust: electrically conductive, very ergonomic DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners.The bend is suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Material
|Plastic
|Version
|Electrically conductive
|Connection at the accessory end
|Cone
|Connection to suction hose¹⁾
|Clip 2.0
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|295 x 85 x 45