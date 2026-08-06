Brush strip set

High-quality brush strip set for when the bristles on the XXL crevice brush are worn out. Simply remove the worn brush strip and insert a new one.

Once the long-lasting bristles of the XXL crevice brush are worn out, they should be replaced to continue achieving perfect cleaning results. To do so, simply pull out the entire brush strip and replace it with a new one. This option is not only saves you money, it also benefits the environment.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 156 x 18 x 25
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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