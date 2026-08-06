Double lance, 960 mm

960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).

960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use (e.g. stable cleaning).

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (bar) 310
Length (mm) 960
Temperature (°C) max. 150
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,8
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Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
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