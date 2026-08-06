Double lance, 960 mm
960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).
960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use (e.g. stable cleaning).
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (bar)
|310
|Length (mm)
|960
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 150
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,8
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