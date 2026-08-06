EASY!Force Ex

Approved for use in hazardous areas, designed for fatigueless working: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the operator to zero.

Safe, durable and very convenient: The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun does not fail to impress - even when used in explosion proof hazardous areas. The full ceramic valve lasts 5 times longer compared to other high-pressure guns on the market. The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun ensures effortless operation by using the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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