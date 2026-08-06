When you need to be quick, the EasyFix Mini disposable cloth set with 15 innovative disposable cloths made from high-quality and absorbent material guarantees that a fresh cloth is always ready to hand for the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle. Thanks to optimal dirt loosening and high dirt pick-up, the disposable cloth guarantees thorough and hygienic cleaning results on all hard surfaces – even in corners and around edges. Using the hook-and-loop system, it can be quickly and easily secured to the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle for the steam cleaner. Simply press the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle onto the side of the cloth that has yellow hook-and-loop strips and it's ready to use. After the cleaning, the cloth can be easily disposed of with the household rubbish. The disposable cloth relieves you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths.