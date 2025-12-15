Extra-long crevice nozzle

Completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle. Ideal for hard-to-reach places in the car. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

The completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle is now thinner and impresses with even better handling. Hard-to-reach places in the car as well as gaps or crevices in the home can now be cleaned with greater comfort. The extra-long crevice nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet/dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

Features and benefits
Fully redesigned, thinner and extra-long crevice nozzle
For the deep cleaning of areas in the car or household which are difficult to access
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 40 x 40
Application areas
  • Hallways
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Side pockets in the car
