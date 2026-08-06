FC 2-4 multi-surface roller

Universal roller for gentle wet cleaning and care of all hard floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.

Simply clean: The universal roller for the Kärcher FC 2-4 floor cleaner ensures gentle wet cleaning and maintenance of all hard floors – even parquet. The high-quality universal roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. The roller can also be machine-washed at a max. temperature of 60 °C.

Features and benefits
100 % high-quality microfibres
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Particularly clean
  • Hygienic work in various application areas (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.).
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 60 x 60
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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