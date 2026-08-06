The FC 2 stone roller is the perfect accessory for deep cleaning non-delicate hard floors, such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the FC 2-4 floor cleaner. Thanks to integrated bristles, the stone roller easily removes stubborn dirt and even gets crevices, joints and uneven surfaces gleaming again. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.