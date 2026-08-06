Filter set KFL 1, FCV 2, FCV 3

Two-step reliable Duo!Pure filter system for the KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops from Kärcher, comprising a flat pleated filter and a sponge filter.

The multi-step Duo!Pure filter system for the KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops, comprising a flat pleated filter and a sponge filter, provides reliable protection against moisture and ensures excellent filtration.The highly efficient flat pleated filter captures even the smallest particles in the air effectively. Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.

Features and benefits
Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system
  • Reliable filtration with flat pleated filter and sponge filter
Quick and easy to change
Safe and durable
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 66 x 70 x 22
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Interiors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

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