FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam jet with Car Shampoo. The quick-change system for detergent application allows you to switch between different detergents quickly with just one click. The detergent dosage can be conveniently adjusted on the foam jet (yellow button). The jet level can be varied as required. Rinse the foam jet with clean water after use to prevent blockages caused by detergent residues. Compatible with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class pressure washers.