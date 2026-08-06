Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Compact, Middle and Super Class
Light sensor for monitoring the burner flame. How the light sensor works: the fuel supply is shut off if the flame goes out.
Light sensor for monitoring the burner flame. How it works: the fuel supply is shut off if the flame goes out. The light sensor is required for stationary operation of the mobile machines. It is compatible with all new machines in the HDS compact, medium and super class.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.