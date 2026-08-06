Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class
More safety thanks to ABS HDS M/S flame monitoring system: A light sensor monitors the burner flame. The fuel supply cuts out automatically if the flame extinguishes.
More safety thanks to ABS HDS M/S flame monitoring system: A light sensor monitors the burner flame. The fuel supply cuts out automatically if the flame extinguishes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
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