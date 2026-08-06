Fleece filter bag

Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt. Suitable for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner.

Fleece filter bag, suitable for the VC 2 vacuum cleaner. Comes with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt.

Features and benefits
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
  • For hygienic removal without coming into contact with dirt
High capacity
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 160 x 33
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

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0815 8111 505

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