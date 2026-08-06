High-end HP Food trigger gun
High-end spray gun with optimised flow. Low pressure losses, even with water flows of up to 2,500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best prerequisites for use in the food industry and for commercial use. Connector for HD hoses M 22 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1