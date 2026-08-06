High-end HP Food trigger gun

High-end spray gun with optimised flow. Low pressure losses, even with water flows of up to 2,500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best prerequisites for use in the food industry and for commercial use. Connector for HD hoses M 22 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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