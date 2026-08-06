High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable up to 250 bar and with ANTI!Twist.

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 6
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,9
High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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