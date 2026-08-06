High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

High-pressure hose, (ID 6), 15 m long, for up to 250 bar working pressure. With ANTI!Twist for hose reels with AVS connection The other end has an EASY!Lock hand screw connection.

15 m high-pressure hose with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and nipple connector for hose reel.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 6
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 15
Connection thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,6
High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
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