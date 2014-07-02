High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 315
Length (m) 15
Connection thread 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,8
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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