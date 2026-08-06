High-pressure hose, 25 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Impressive values and basic equipment: 25 m long high-pressure hose (DN 10) developed for pressures up to 220 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 10
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 220
Length (m) 25
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,7
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Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
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