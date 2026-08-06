High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

With EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and lots of room for manoeuvre thanks to 40 m in length: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for working pressures up to 250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 12
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 210
Length (m) 40
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 14,3
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