High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
With EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and lots of room for manoeuvre thanks to 40 m in length: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for working pressures up to 250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 12
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|210
|Length (m)
|40
|Connection thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,3
Compatible machines
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