High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

High-pressure hose (ID 6), 10 m long, with grey, non-marking outer covering. Approved for use in the food industry. With quick and robust EASY!Lock hand screw connection at both ends.

10 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,6
High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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