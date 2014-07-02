High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
15 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. DN 6/155°C/250 bar.
15 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. DN 6/155°C/250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 6
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Length (m)
|15
|Connection thread
|1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,7