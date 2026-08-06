High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.

15 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. DN 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 6
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 15
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,9
High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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