High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Durable high-pressure hose with double steel reinforcement and blue, non-marking and animal fat resistant outer covering. 20 m long with EASY!Lock hand screw connections.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,9
High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

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