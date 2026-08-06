High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

1.5 m short high-pressure hose (DN 8). Comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides for robust and quick connections. Durable and designed for up to 400 bar pressure.

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 1,5
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
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