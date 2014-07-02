High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 1,5
Connection thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,9
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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