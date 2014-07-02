Jet gun, XS, Adv

Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy. The advanced blasting gun has an integrated remote control to adjust the blasting pressure and the dry ice output directly on the blasting gun.Furthermore there is a button to choose between "air & ice" or "only air".

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 195 x 115 x 150
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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