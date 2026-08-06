Perfect cleanliness in the bathroom: With the microfibre cloth set for bathrooms made from high-quality microfibre. The two microfibre floor cloths for the floor nozzle EasyFix ensure sparkling clean bathroom floors and, using the hook-and-loop system, can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle EasyFix and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Using the microfibre abrasive cover for the hand nozzle, you can effortlessly remove even stubborn limescale and soap residue and the microfibre polishing cloth will make mirrors and other smooth surfaces gleam like new.