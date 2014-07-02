Owner of jets double brass

Rollover nozzle holder for contactless changeover from pencil jet to fan jet as well as low-pressure detergent injection via knurled nut. Without nozzle insert. (Additional type-specific power nozzle).

Rollover nozzle holder for contactless changeover from pencil jet to fan jet as well as low-pressure detergent injection via knurled nut. Without nozzle insert. (Additional type-specific power nozzle).

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher