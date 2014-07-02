Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 20 m, max. 120 bar

The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).

20 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Features and benefits
Very flexible PVC high-pressure hose
  • Ultra lightweight and optimal handling.
  • Pressure resistant up to 120 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 140
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Length (m) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,7
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