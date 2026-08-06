Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 30 m, max. 250 bar

The 30 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes up to 220 bar (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Features and benefits
Very flexible high-pressure hose with rubber outer covering and braided steel
  • Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
  • High wear resistance and long lifetime.
  • Pressure resistant up to 250 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 250
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Length (m) 30
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4,9
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Information
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