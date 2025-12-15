Pipe cleaning nozzle for the environmentally friendly cleaning of pipes, drains and downpipes. Loosens and removes blockages very effectively. The four nozzle openings pointing towards the rear ensure a powerful propulsion and pull the hose through the pipe. The shape of the nozzles is optimised to ensure there are no ridges at the point where they connect to the high-pressure hose. This minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. Suitable for mounting on the pipe cleaning kits PC 20, PC 15 and PC 7.5 and for use with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7.