PowerControl spray lance 042

Our PowerControl spray lance with nozzle size 042 makes possible the appropriate cleaning performance for each cleaning task. Infinitely variable and precise pressure adjustment directly within reach.

As much as necessary, as little as possible: with the infinitely variable pressure adjustment of our PowerControl spray lance 042, you can now optimally adapt the cleaning performance to the respective cleaning task without interrupting the work. Ergonomically positioned within direct reach, adaptations are very easy to make. For further optimization the patented Kärcher power nozzle contour increases the cleaning performance by around 40 per cent. A special low pressure mode makes possible the targeted application of cleaning agents and the working angle can also be easily adjusted by the innovative spray level adjustment.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
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Compatible machines
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Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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