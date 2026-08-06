The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloth set contains two absorbent and hard-wearing floor cleaning cloths made from 100 percent recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology¹⁾. CiCLO® is a technology that accelerates the decomposition of polyester fibres, resulting in less water pollution from microplastics.²⁾ The high vapour permeability of the cloth enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results. Thanks to the velcro system, the floor cleaning cloths can be attached quickly and easily. During work, the cloth also remains securely positioned and cannot slip.