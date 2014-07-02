Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle

Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread and four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.

Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. The nozzle has four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The jets are arranged to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 16
Nozzle size ( ) 65
Screw thread R 1/8"
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

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