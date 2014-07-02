Rotating wash brush for > 800 l/h machines

Driven by water stream. Gently removes fine dust and traffic film from any surface. Temperature resistant up to 60°C, M 18 x 1.5 (replaceable brush insert).

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 900 - 1300
Material Natural hair
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
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Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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