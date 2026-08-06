The Sensitive floor cleaning cloth set contains two cloths made of very soft fibres that transfer less moisture and heat to the floor. This means that even sensitive, sealed floors can be steam-cleaned very gently. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle of the steam cleaner: simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely in position - even corners and edges are cleaned effortlessly. After work, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: to do this, just step on the foot tab attached to the cloth and pull the nozzle up and away from it.