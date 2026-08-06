The Spot Brush is the perfect solution for deep cleaning and quick and thorough stain removal on textiles and can be used with the SE 2 Spot and SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaners. The tried-and-tested Kärcher spray extraction technology with automatic water vacuuming while cleaning enables neat stain removal without drips, leaving little moisture behind in textiles. The Spot Brush also has an impressive system cleaning function, which prevents the brush from becoming dirty during cleaning applications.