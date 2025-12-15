Spray extraction upholstery nozzle
The spray extraction upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines is ideal as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, car seats and stain removal on carpets.
The handy spray extraction upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines convinces with improved cleaning power. The ergonomic design allows for easy and comfortable handling. The nozzle is perfect for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, carpets, car seats and many other textile surfaces. The compact spray extraction upholstery nozzle has a working width of 88 millimetres. Its transparent viewing window is very practical for checking the cleaning process during work. The nozzle can be used as an accessory with all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
Spray extraction functionFor thorough, fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, carpets, car seats and many other textile surfaces.
Transparent viewing windowEnables continuous control of the cleaning process during work.
Proven Kärcher spray extraction technology
- For optimal cleaning results.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Working width (mm)
|88
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|88 x 74 x 141
Application areas
- Upholstered furniture
- Car seats
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture