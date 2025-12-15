Spray extraction upholstery nozzle

The spray extraction upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines is ideal as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, car seats and stain removal on carpets.

The handy spray extraction upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines convinces with improved cleaning power. The ergonomic design allows for easy and comfortable handling. The nozzle is perfect for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, carpets, car seats and many other textile surfaces. The compact spray extraction upholstery nozzle has a working width of 88 millimetres. Its transparent viewing window is very practical for checking the cleaning process during work. The nozzle can be used as an accessory with all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6.

Features and benefits
Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: Spray extraction function
Spray extraction function
For thorough, fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, carpets, car seats and many other textile surfaces.
Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: Transparent viewing window
Transparent viewing window
Enables continuous control of the cleaning process during work.
Proven Kärcher spray extraction technology
  • For optimal cleaning results.
Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Working width (mm) 88
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 88 x 74 x 141
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Upholstered furniture
  • Car seats
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher