Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2,5
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Version Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Bayonet 2.0
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 430 x 380 x 90
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Information
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