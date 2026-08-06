Underbody lance

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (mm) 700
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
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Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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