Water filter to protect the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water.

The water filter protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water. Water filtration increases the lifetime of the pressure washer. The water filter is suitable for all Class K 2-K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
  • Increases pressure washer life
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
Information
Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

0815 8111 505

